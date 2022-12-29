The Delhi Police on Thursday said that it will deploy more than 18,000 personnel from district and traffic units across the national capital to ensure security during New Year’s celebrations on Saturday night.

Traffic restrictions will be in place at Connaught Place from 8 p.m. on Saturday and an alcometer will be used for drunk driving challans, an official said.

Traffic cops said that strict action will be taken against drunk driving, stunt biking, over-speeding, sig-zag, reckless, and dangerous driving.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dependra Pathak said that over 16,500 personnel from local police will be deployed across the city on Saturday in view of the New Year celebrations and more than 20 companies from outside forces will be sent to different districts.

“This time, there will be anti-terror measures in high footfall areas where local police, in real-time coordination with the Special Cell, have made the arrangements. Women safety will also be our focus area and more than 2,500 women personnel will be deployed in the city,” he said.

Pathak said that more than 1,600 pickets, over 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles and 2,074 bikes will be deployed.

Police will keep more focus on the high footfall and celebrations areas and to keep vigil, the deployment this time will be divided into two shifts for giving adequate cover. The shifts will start from 4 to 5 p.m. till early morning and both the shifts will overlap each other.

Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, S.S. Yadav said: “Around 1,850 personnel from traffic police will be deployed along with local police staff for joint checking. We have identified around 125 points of drunk driving. The traffic will be restricted to enter Connaught Place after 8 p.m. on Saturday and only authorised vehicles will be allowed there. Mobile teams will also be placed for checking in the city.”

According to traffic advisory issued by police, special arrangements have been made for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place and no vehicular traffic shall be allowed in its inner, middle, or outer circles, except for those that are carrying valid passes.

People may assemble for the celebration at Pitampura, Model Town, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, Cross River Mall in Shahdara, Connaught Place, New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, M&N Block Market of Greater Kailash, Defence Colony Club, INA Market, South Extension Market, Lodhi Institutional Area, Hauz Khas Village, Qutub Minar, Chattarpur, Vegas Mall in Dwarka, Janakpuri District Centre, Punjabi Bagh, and Tilak Nagar Market.

“The commuters coming towards Connaught Place can park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road on D.D. Upadhyay Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road, K.G. Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg towards C hexagon, round about Bengali Market,” the advisory said.

“Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements, at and around India Gate for regulation of traffic, both pedestrian and vehicular. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and diverted,” it said.

“Visitors are advised to use public transport as there is a shortage of parking space at India Gate. In view of large gatherings expected at Delhi Zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, the general public/motorists are advised to avoid Bhairon Road, Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan,” the advisory read.

20221229-200603