The Special Cell team of Delhi Police, which recently nabbed two alleged terrorists from the national capital’s Jahangirpuri area, is on a manhunt to nab the four associates of the duo, said sources.

Sources said that a total of eight people were involved in the module and they were in touch with each other and their ‘akkas’ (handlers) sitting across the border through ‘Signal App’.

“Two people used to procure weapons and two others used to further supply them to the members of the module. Hand grenades and pistols were supplied by them to the two terrorists nabbed by the police recently,” said the sources.

Sources said that the weapons had come from Pakistan.

Jagjit Singh, 29, alias Jagga a.k.a. Yaqub, and Naushad, 56, had planned to carry out a “terror operation”, targeting the right-wing leaders, but they were nabbed by the sleuths of Delhi Police’s Special Cell before they could implement their plans.

According to sources, Naushad was associated with Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Harkat-ul-Ansar.

“Naushad had been in Tihar for a long time and there he came in touch with Arif Mohammed, an accused in the ‘Red Fort attack’ case, and Sohail, a terrorist. Sohail was later released in 2018 and went to Pakistan and joined Lashkar-e-Taiba, but Naushad was in contact with him,” said the sources.

Jagjit Singh was said to be in touch with the Bambiha gang of Punjab and later on, he developed contacts with Khalistani operators.

Jagjit has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand, said the sources.

Sources further said that it was Sohail who gave the task of target killings of prominent Hindu leaders to Naushad and to send videos of the killings.

The duo had killed a boy, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, in December, and the body, which had a ‘trishul’ tattoo on its shoulder, was recovered from the Bhalswa Dairy area based on the disclosures made by the two alleged terrorists.

A video was sent to Sohail. Later, the accused cut up the body into eight pieces and dumped them in the Bhalswa Dairy area.

20230117-123005