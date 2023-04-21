INDIA

Delhi Police probing alleged misappropriation of funds, Kejriwal demands accountability

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has ordered an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds allocated to the force in the Union Budget last year, prompting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to seek a proper probe.

“Prime Minister ji, Delhi Police comes under you. Will it be investigated? Will the guilty go to jail?” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

According to sources, the Police Commissioner had ordered an enquiry after he was informed that certain funds from the ‘Professional Services’ category may have been diverted to other sectors or heads.

Special Commissioner of Police, in charge of Provisioning and Financial Division, Lalatendu Mohanti, has requested all district chiefs to provide details about the expenditure of funds.

He said that the category is utilised to allocate funds towards a range of activities, including the recruitment of data entry operators, consultants, and guest lecturers, in addition to the deployment of security personnel.

However, there have been reports of misappropriation of funds from other categories, such as ‘Minor Works’, which prompted an inquiry.

Mohanti emphasised that district officers have only been asked to provide clarification and information on professional funds and expenditure in specific categories, but denied any major scam.

The police officials are currently verifying the allegations and an internal inquiry is being conducted by the financial advisor, who will report to Special CP Mohanti. As of now, no vigilance inquiry has been ordered against any individual, according to the officials.

20230421-185204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jaipur to host int’l matches after 8 years; RCA chief thanks...

    Drunk elderly Swede molests IndiGo hostess on Bangkok-Mumbai flight, nabbed (Ld)

    OPS questions TN’s law and order situation after Coimbatore car blast

    Controversy in Salem over bifurcation with claims for Attur, Mettur and...