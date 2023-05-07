INDIA

Delhi Police put barricades, dumpers at Singhu border ahead of farmers reaching Delhi

NewsWire
Ahead of the farmers’ call to protest in favour of wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police have put barricades at the Singhu border and have also stationed soil-laden dumpers to deal with any untoward incident.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the Singhu Border, and the police have made several rows of barricades.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are expected to join the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar.

“Precautionary measures have been taken by the police to deal with any untoward situation. We want to maintain a law and order situation,” the police said.

A source said that it has been done to take prompt action.

In case if the border has to be closed suddenly, the dumpers can be placed in front and the road will be blocked.

“Since a large number of tractors and other vehicles are expected to arrive, it will be a challenge for the police to stop them, and so all these preparations are being made,” the source said.

Though the police have put barricades, the traffic is smooth at the Singhu Border. The police are keeping an eye on everyone entering Delhi.

Singhu border is on National Highway 44, which connects Delhi with Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, and hence if the farmers reach here by tractors, it can lead to a massive traffic and law and order situation.

