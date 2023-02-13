Delhi Police on Monday questioned Lokesh Sharma, officer on special duty (OSD) to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the July 2020 phone-tapping case.

“Sharma appeared before the city police’s Crime Branch unit on Monday,” said an official.

Delhi Police had issued a summon to Sharma asking him to appear before them on Monday to get his statement recorded. It was the sixth notice sent to Sharma under Section 41.(1) of Cr.PC.

The notice was issued days before Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear the Crime Branch’s application seeking vacating of an interim order staying coercive action against Sharma.

Earlier, Sharma’s statement was recorded on two occasions on December 6, 2021 and May 14, 2022.

On July 3, 2021, the Delhi High Court had granted some relief to Sharma by asking the Crime Branch not to take coercive action against him. Sharma had moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the FIR.

The Crime Branch has also moved a plea before the Delhi High Court seeking vacating of the interim order. The Delhi Police have alleged that Sharma was deliberately delaying the investigation.

Union minister and BJP MP from Jodhpur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, had lodged a complaint against Sharma and others, accusing them of phone-tapping. This came after purported audio clips of Shekhawat in which he was talking to rebel Congress leaders to topple the Rajasthan government had gone viral.

Acting on his complaint, Delhi Police had lodged an FIR on March 25, 2021.

