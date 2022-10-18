INDIA

Delhi Police recover over 1,400 kg of firecrackers, 4 arrested

In separate operations in the national capital, the Delhi Police have recovered more than 1,400 kg of banned firecrackers and arrested four people in connection.

Three men were arrested on Monday following specific inputs that they have stored a massive amount of crackers in their shops located in Hastsal Road near Uttam Nagar, Najafgarh Road and the Dabur Enclave in Rawta Mor.

“Acting on the inputs, the police teams raided the locations and the trio was nabbed in different raids. The police recovered 224 kg and 300 grams of illegal firecrackers from their shops. Accordingly, three cases under section 9-B of the Explosives Act and 188 Indian Penal Code were registered at Uttam Nagar, Bindapur and JP Kalan police stations and the accused were placed under arrest,” said M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka.

The three men have been identified as Shanky (33), Suresh Tareja (59), and Rakesh Kumar (40).

Meanwhile, in another operation also on Monday, the Delhi Police arrested Sanjay Kumar, 53 , from Ambedkar Nagar area and recovered 1,193 kg of firecrackers.

“At around 4.30 p.m. on Monday evening, a police team near B-47, Central Market, Madangir, noticed a person carrying a plastic bag. On checking the plastic bag, the team found firecrackers inside it,” said Chandan Chowdhary, DCP, South.

“Upon further inquiry, a total of 1,193 kg firecrackers were recovered from his shop in Madangir. A case was registered at Ambedkar Nagar police station and the accused was placed under arrest.”

