The Delhi Police, in two separate operations, has arrested eight persons and busted two illegal labs involved in the preparation of heroin, an official said on Wednesday, adding heroin valued at Rs 50 crore was also recovered.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Roohullah Noori a.k.a Akbar, Siddiq Ansari, Guddu Ansari, Ajay Kumar, Zahid, Rahul, a 17-and-a-half-years-old juvenile and another person whose name has been withheld.

The operations were carried out by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. The raids resulted in the recovery of a total of 8.56 kg heroin.

“A raid was conducted in Punjab’s Jafrabad area and three men, an Afghan national, Roohullah, Siddiq and Guddu, were nabbed. During searches, around half a kg heroin was recovered from Roohullah, 1.40 gm from Siddiq and 750 gm from Guddu,” Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

“They used to convert raw materials into fine quality heroin using various manufacturing items and transported it to different locations in Delhi-NCR and Punjab as guided by the Afghan nationals who operate from Afghanistan,” the Special CP said while addressing a press conference.

Further, during the investigation, various apparatus such as gas cylinders, filter paper, plain clothes, large vessels, a mixer grinder, and a weighing machine, and other articles used to extract fine quality heroin from the raw materials, were recovered.

“They used to receive raw materials from one Ajay in Jafrabad. Later, Ajay, a resident of Badarpur in Delhi was apprehended and questioned,” the officer said.

Ajay was working on the directions of Rehmatullah, who resides in Afghanistan, and received raw materials in hidden form in parcels sent by these people to his address.

“Two mobile phones were recovered from his possession, and various incriminating pictures were also found,” the Special CP said.

The person who came to take delivery of heroin from Siddiq at Kailash Nagar was identified as Raju (not real name), a resident of Punjab.

“Later, Raju was also nabbed who disclosed that he was working on the directions of an Afghan national and received deliveries of heroin near Kailash Nagar in his car,” the Special CP said.

Raju further delivered heroin to various people in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, among others.

In another operation, two men were arrested while a juvenile was apprehended and five kg of heroin was recovered from their possession.

Acting on specific intelligence, a raid was carried out and one Mohd. Zahid, a notorious drug dealer, was nabbed.

At his instance, the police also busted a lab that was operating in a residential building in Vijay Park, Maujpur.

During questioning, Zahid confessed to preparing the recovered heroin at his house with the help of crude/opium poppy top extract and chemicals.

Later, the police apprehended a juvenile, a resident of Delhi, who confessed to receiving the illegal heroin on behalf of one Neha, a resident of Aruna Nagar, Majnu Ka Tilla, and giving it to the area’s receivers.

“It was also learnt that one of the arrested individuals, Rahul, is the son of Asha, a notorious drug trafficker in Delhi, who is in judicial custody. Neha is currently absconding,” the officer said.

