Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection to a scuffle that broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in the city’s Madanpur Khadar area.

On Wednesday, the scuffle took place between a woman and a man, who runs a garage, after his car’s glass was allegedly broken. The police however, have ruled out no angle of the Rohingya in connection with the incident.

According to a senior police official, a case has been registered and they have nabbed the accused.

“So far, it has been revealed that both the victim and accused belong to the same community and there is no angle of Rohingya in connection with the incident,” said the official, adding that further probe is still on.

Meanwhile, a woman, who lives beside the alleged garage, said that some men had beaten and attacked five women, including her and a child, in the refugee camp.

“A woman had also sustained major injuries and she is in hospital. The men from the garage had an issue with children playing near their workshop and this is not the first time they had misbehaved,” she alleged.

20221027-134602