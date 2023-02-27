Delhi Police on Monday released all the 36 AAP leaders who were detained while protesting against the arrest of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the liquor policy case.

According to the police, the AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh (Rajya Sabha MP), Gopal Rai (MLA and Delhi Minister), Rohit Kumar Mehraulia (Trilokpuri MLA) and Dinesh Mohnia (Sangam Vihar MLA), were detained for violating the provisions section 144 CrPC imposed in South District.

“They were detained at around 12.40 p.m. on Sunday from Lodhi Road near CGO picket and taken to the Fatehpur Beri police station,” said a senior police official.

According to sources, the leaders are now on their way to the AAP headquarters to take part in another protest against Sisodia’s arrest by the CBI.

The AAP has called for nationwide protests on Monday.

Delhi Police have deployed forces including Rapid Action Force and CRPF at several spots in the national capital to maintain law and order.

