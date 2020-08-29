Delhi Police rescues child beggars

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Four children engaged in begging in Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Mandir Marg in New Delhi have been rescued by Delhi Police.

On August 27, in coordination with the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, a special drive to save the children engaged in begging in the areas of Police Station Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Mandir Marg was carried out by the New Delhi district police with the help of the Delhi Child Protection Unit, Child Line and other agencies.

The special drive was supervised by Shashi Bala, ACP, CAW Cell, New Delhi district.

“The rescue operation team assembled at Connaught Place. Four children were rescued from the areas of PS Connaught Place. Thereafter, the team proceeded to Parliament Street and Mandir Marg but no children were found begging in the jurisdiction of these police stations,” said Eish Singhal, DCP, New Delhi.

After counselling, all four children were produced before CWC, Mayur Vihar through video-conferencing by Child Line.

–IANS

