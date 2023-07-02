INDIA

Delhi Police rescues elderly couple after building catches fire

NewsWire
0
0

A senior citizen couple was saved by the Delhi Police from a fire incident that took place in East Delhi’s Jheel Khuranja, official said.

“Hoti Lal (62) and Chandwati (62) were found trapped in on the top floor of the building where the fire broke out. The police staff lifted them on their shoulder and brought them out of the building. They were then taken to hospital. Both are safe,” said the official.

According to fire department, they got a call of the incident at around 11 a.m. The official said that soon after getting the call they sent four fire tenders to the spot.

The police staff somehow managed to reach at the terrace of the building; they then broke the door of roof entrance and successfully rescued the couple.

2023070232869

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Young Indian case: Apex IT Tribunal upholds case against Gandhis

    MCD polls: State Election Commission calls all-party meeting on Monday

    Man arrested in K’taka for unnatural sex with cow

    Team ‘Michael’ releases new romantic poster from film