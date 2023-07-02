A senior citizen couple was saved by the Delhi Police from a fire incident that took place in East Delhi’s Jheel Khuranja, official said.

“Hoti Lal (62) and Chandwati (62) were found trapped in on the top floor of the building where the fire broke out. The police staff lifted them on their shoulder and brought them out of the building. They were then taken to hospital. Both are safe,” said the official.

According to fire department, they got a call of the incident at around 11 a.m. The official said that soon after getting the call they sent four fire tenders to the spot.

The police staff somehow managed to reach at the terrace of the building; they then broke the door of roof entrance and successfully rescued the couple.

