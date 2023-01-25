Delhi Police have seized 626 bottles of illicit liquor which were slated to be smuggled to Bihar, an official said on Wednesday.

Police said that 626 bottles of illicit liquor, manufactured in Haryana and kept in 25 plastic drums covered with wood sawdust, were seized from Shri Sai Transport Company in SGT Nagar area.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Devesh Kumar Mahla, on January 23, two rickshaw-pullers brought the plastic drums to the transport company in SGT Nagar and gave two bills on behalf of Shiv Trading Company, Geeta Colony, for conveying to Aditya Enterprises in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

“When the manager of the transport company asked the rickshaw pullers about the owner and goods kept in the drums, both of them refused to disclose the details and fled. On suspicion, the manager informed the company owner Sunny Kumar, who then informed the patrolling staff of Samaypur Badli police station,” he said.

The patrolling team reached the spot and checked the plastic drums, which were found filled with wood sawdust in which the liquor bottles were hidden.

“The address and details of Shiv Trading Company were found bogus. Legal action is being taken into the matter and efforts are being made to identify the rickshaw pullers who brought these drums to the transport company,” the DCP said.

