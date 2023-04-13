INDIA

Delhi Police seizes heroin valued at Rs 10cr; nabs 2

NewsWire
0
0

The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday said it has busted an inter-state drug cartel and arrested two drug traffickers in this connection.

A police officer said that 2 kg of heroin valued at Rs 10 crore was recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals, identified as Mohammad Alam a.k.a. Guddu and Parmanand a.k.a. Pappu.

Alok Kumar, DCP Special Cell, said: “On April 8, acting on a secret information, the police laid a trap near Ghazipur Subzi Mandi and two key members of the syndicate were finally held with 2 kg of heroin.”

During questioning, Mohammad Alam disclosed that he had been supplying heroin for the last two years to different people in Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

He further said that he used to receive consignment from Parmanand to further distribute it to various drug peddlers.

20230413-203402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Neha Kakkar shakes a leg to ‘O Saathi Chal’ on ‘Indian...

    TN foresters use drone to track leopard that killed cow

    All for a good night’s sleep

    Stampede in Rajasthan’s Khutu Shyam temple, three pilgrims die