The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday said it has busted an inter-state drug cartel and arrested two drug traffickers in this connection.

A police officer said that 2 kg of heroin valued at Rs 10 crore was recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals, identified as Mohammad Alam a.k.a. Guddu and Parmanand a.k.a. Pappu.

Alok Kumar, DCP Special Cell, said: “On April 8, acting on a secret information, the police laid a trap near Ghazipur Subzi Mandi and two key members of the syndicate were finally held with 2 kg of heroin.”

During questioning, Mohammad Alam disclosed that he had been supplying heroin for the last two years to different people in Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

He further said that he used to receive consignment from Parmanand to further distribute it to various drug peddlers.

