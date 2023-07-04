INDIA

Delhi Police SI, head constable arrested for bribery: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that they have arrested a Sub-Inspector (SI) and a Head Constable (HC) of Delhi’s Paharganj Police Station for bribery.

As per the CBI, the two police officers demanded money from an individual to refrain from taking any action against him.

“SI Ravi and Head Constable Rajender Meel were found to be seeking an undue advantage of Rs 3 lakh from the complainant to avoid taking action regarding an illegal borewell on his plot and to allow the continuation of construction work.

“It was further alleged that the accused reduced the bribe amount to Rs. 2.50 lakh after repeated requests from the complainant. Both the SI and the HC were apprehended while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant,” a CBI official said.

Searches are currently being conducted at the premises of the accused, the official added.

