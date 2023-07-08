A Delhi Police Sub-Inspector (SI) and his son were allegedly thrashed by a group of men over the ownership of a residential plot in Burari, an official said on Saturday.

The official said that the police have arrested four accused and a search is underway for the other accused in the case.

According to the police, complainant Rohit Giri, a resident of Kaushik Enclave in Burari, reported that at around 2 p.m. on Friday, he and his father was getting the boundary of his plot done.

“Suddenly one Baleno car stopped and five people got down. A person, who said his name was Ajay, said the plot was his and started arguing with the complainant. Meanwhile more persons came in others vehicles and started beating him with iron rods and sticks.

“His father, who is an SI in Delhi Police and working with the Special Branch, tried to intervene but he was also thrashed by the accused. However, Rohit escaped and ran towards Amrit Vihar bus stand,” the official said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder, has been registered at the Burari police station.

2023070835869