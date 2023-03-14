Delhi Police on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Truecaller, an ID calling app, to curb cyber frauds in the national Capital, said an official.

The ceremony was presided over by the Special Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Singh and Pragya Misra from Truecaller India at Police Headquarters. The MoU was signed and exchanged among the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suman Nalwa and Misra.

As per the MoU, the Truecaller will display official numbers of Delhi Police representatives on their Delhi Police Directory Services and all verified numbers will have a green badge and a blue tick mark, with a government services tag highlighting it.

“The partnership with Truecaller will help the public in identifying verified numbers and protect them from cyber fraud and impersonation scams in the name of government officials,” said Nalwa.

“Delhi Police shall also be regularly sharing a list of phone numbers against which they have received complaints about harassment, scam or issues registered against them with Truecaller to mark them as spam or fraud on the platform to protect citizens and alert them in case these numbers continue to remain active. To thwart cyber threats, Truecaller, in association with Delhi Police, will generate cyber safety awareness by training citizens in Delhi,” said Nalwa.

During the function, the Special CP, Singh recalled how the quick response by Delhi Police helped in curbing increasing cyber crimes.

He further said that it has become imperative to spread cyber awareness as more and more people are adopting digital means these days.

