The Delhi Police on Thursday stopped Congress media chairman Pawan Khera from boarding a flight to Raipur where the party plenary will take place from Friday.

In view of the development, Congress leaders and workers started sloganeering outside the IGI Airport in the national capital.

The Congress has alleged that this was an attempt to disrupt the plenary similar to the were ED raids in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

20230223-121203