A Delhi police sub-inspector on Monday took to Twitter regarding the abuse faced by her from her advocate husband Tarun Dabas.

The Delhi Commission for Women has also issued a notice to the Delhi police seeking a FIR copy, action report and details of the accused. The Commission has taken suo moto cognizance of a video which was posted on social media site Twitter by the woman sub-inspector. The Commission has asked Delhi police to provide an action taken report latest by December 16.

In a series of tweets, Doli Tevathia said “I am sub-inspector in Delhi police. Presently on maternity leave. From several months I am facing abuse from my husband advocate Mr. Tarun Dabas. Today he beat me in broad daylight. He is still roaming free. Please ensure action.”

“From past several months I have been facing this abuse constantly. Mr Tarun Dabas is an advocate and says no one can arrest him. Please ensure action,” the sub-inspector said in the Twitter post.

She also uploaded footage from two security cameras from December 11 in which her husband is seen beating and pushing her to the ground. In one, he tries to slam her on the wall.

Meanwhile, a senior police official said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in this matter under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Najafgarh police station on December 11.

Earlier, Tevathia’s brother Sumit had also filed a complaint with the Delhi police alleging that he along with his sister was thrashed by Tarun along with 5-6 goons, when he was bringing his sister back.

Sumit Kumar, in his complaint to police officials on September 13, alleged that on September 4, he went to his sister’s in-laws home located in Barwala village to bring her along with the newly born baby as his sister was being repeatedly harassed by her in-laws.

“There, I was threatened by my sister’s husband, Mr Tarun D abas, to death. However, somehow I managed to get out of Tarun’s house along with my sister. Fearing the threat, I also made the first PCR call around 6.16 p.m on September 4. Subsequently another PCR call was also made by me at 6.20 p.m and 6.22 p.m, requesting police help,” said Sumit in his complaint.

“Awaiting police help I slowly started driving my car. My sister along with her newly born baby was on way when I noticed that I was being followed by Mr. Tarun. Meanwhile I got a call from the police and informed them about my location,” Sumit stated.

“All of a sudden Tarun overtook me and blocked my car’s way in front and two cars blocked my way from the rear side. 5 to 7 men came out from the rear car,” he said.

Sumit alleged that he and his sister were beaten by these men including Tarun. However, a PCR van came and intervened.

“Tarun also gave an open threat that he will kill me. After this incident, Tarun also called my mother and threatened her. My whole family is in fear and trauma,” stated Sumit.

Meanwhile, DCW chief Swati Maliwal stated, “It is very unfortunate that a woman police officer had to approach social media to seek action against her husband. I have issued notice to the Delhi police in the matter. An FIR should be registered immediately and the accused must be arrested. We shall provide all possible support to the woman officer. If police officer is not safe in the Capital, how can other women be?”

