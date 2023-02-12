INDIA

Delhi Police summon Raj CM’s OSD in phone tapping case

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police have issued a summon to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s officer on special duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma in connection with a July 2020 phone tapping case.

A police source said that Sharma has been asked to appear before the Delhi Police on Monday to get his statement recorded. This is the sixth notice sent to Sharma under section 41.(1) of Cr.P.C.

Statement of Sharma was recorded on two occasions December 6, 2021 and May 14, 2022.

Earlier, on July 3, 2021, the Delhi High Court had granted some relief to Sharma by asking Delhi Police Crime Branch not to take coercive action against him. Sharma had moved to the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the FIR.

The Crime Branch also moved a plea before the Delhi High Court seeking vacating of the interim order. The Delhi Police have alleged that Sharma was deliberately delaying the investigation.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister and BJP MP from Jodhpur had lodged a complaint against Sharma and others, accusing them of phone tapping.

Acting on his complaint, the Delhi Police lodged an FIR on March 25, 2021. Alleged Audio clips of Shekhawat in which he was talking to rebel Congress leaders to topple the Rajasthan government had gone viral.

20230212-152804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    COP27 focuses on how world will feed eight billion people

    CCTVs in revenue offices to speed up pending cases: Goa Minister

    Railway Ministry assures to meet key demands of job aspirants

    Hackers using malicious Gmail, Microsoft Edge extension to spy on emails