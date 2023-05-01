Guddu Muslim, the close aide of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed and main accused in Prayagraj’s Umesh Pal murder case, has come on the radar of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The Special Cell has summoned him to join the investigation in a case. His name was cropped up during the interrogation of arms suppliers Avtar Singh.

“Arms supplier Avtar Singh during his interrogation told the Special Cell that he provided arms to Guddu Muslim which were used in the Umesh Pal murder case that took place in Prayagraj,” said the source.

A team of Special Cell went to Prayagraj and pasted a summon notice on the wall of the house of Guddu Muslim.

“Guddu Muslim has been asked to join the investigation in connection with a criminal case lodged against him at the Special Cell,” said a source.

The sources said that they have made a statement against Guddu Muslim and he has been made an accused in the case.

Guddu Muslim also known as Bombbaz, is an expert in bomb making and during the Umesh Pal murder case, he was seen throwing bombs on the road.

Presently Guddu Muslim is missing since after the Prayagraj murder case.

20230501-085404