INDIA

Delhi Police summons Guddu Muslim

NewsWire
0
0

Guddu Muslim, the close aide of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed and main accused in Prayagraj’s Umesh Pal murder case, has come on the radar of the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The Special Cell has summoned him to join the investigation in a case. His name was cropped up during the interrogation of arms suppliers Avtar Singh.

“Arms supplier Avtar Singh during his interrogation told the Special Cell that he provided arms to Guddu Muslim which were used in the Umesh Pal murder case that took place in Prayagraj,” said the source.

A team of Special Cell went to Prayagraj and pasted a summon notice on the wall of the house of Guddu Muslim.

“Guddu Muslim has been asked to join the investigation in connection with a criminal case lodged against him at the Special Cell,” said a source.

The sources said that they have made a statement against Guddu Muslim and he has been made an accused in the case.

Guddu Muslim also known as Bombbaz, is an expert in bomb making and during the Umesh Pal murder case, he was seen throwing bombs on the road.

Presently Guddu Muslim is missing since after the Prayagraj murder case.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230501-085404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    For Morbi’s children, a lifeline from Adani Foundation

    Indian industries got 60% of total defence contracts: Govt

    Holi celebrations: Delhi Police on high alert

    Rain, hail storm bring down temperature in Rajasthan