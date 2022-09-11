INDIA

Delhi Police van rams into scooty, injures two women

A CCTV footage of an incident has surfaced in which a Delhi Police van could be seen hitting a scooty due to which two women suffered grievous injuries.

After the incident, the police personnel allegedly tried to convince the women for a compromise.

The incident took place at around 2 a.m. in Dwark’s Bindapur on September 4.

The women have alleged that the police personnel were in an inebriated condition.

“Both the women were on their way home from office on a scooty when they were hit by a police van. The women have alleged they were offered money to not to lodge any complaint in this regard,” the source said.

The women have alleged that the police destroyed the evidence by wiping off the blood stains from road.

When contacted, the police said that they were unaware about the incident.

“This incident is not in our knowledge,” said a senior police official.

20220911-151602

