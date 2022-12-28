The Delhi Police’s Cyber Crime Unit – Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) will organise special awareness programmes that will be focused on Internet-Related Sexual Offences, said an official on Wednesday.

Number of cyber crimes, in which women have been specifically targeted, were reported recently in the national Capital.

In October, a complaint was filed by a woman after she was duped by a man of Rs 1.5 lakhs. The man had presented himself as an Admin Professional in some department of Government of India having a hefty income of Rs 50-70 lakhs per annum.

The woman had met him on a matrimonial website. She was looking for a suitable match there when she got impressed with the profile of the man. She got in touch with him and started meeting the accused.

The man told her that he is working with CBI as Joint Director and also looking after additional charges of ATS as Head, NIA as second-in-command and RAW. One day he told the woman that his account has been seized due to a vigilance enquiry and he is in need of some money and cheated the complainant of Rs 1.5 lakh. However, the man was nabbed by police.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man, dispirited after a broken engagement, decided to take revenge from her ex-fiance by posting her morphed pictures on social media. He, too, was arrested for cyber crime.

According to a senior police official, the special awareness programme will be conducted for the girls and the women in both online and offline modes in a bid to safeguard them against any such cyber crimes.

“During the sessions, the police will cover topics like cyber bullying, online trolling, sexting, online harassment, fake social media profiles and several other cyber crimes that are specifically targeted against women and girls,” said the official.

“The Cyber Crime Unit/IFSO @DCP_CCC_Delhi is organising special awareness programmes focused on Internet-Related Sexual Offences for girls/women in both online & offline modes. A request to conduct such sessions can be sent to awareness.cyber@delhipolice.gov.in,” Delhi Police tweeted.

The IFSO plans to conduct these sessions in schools, colleges and universities so as to educate young women and girls about these cyber crimes. So far, an NGO, Centre for Social Research, has already approached the Delhi Police for such a session on cyber crime awareness.

