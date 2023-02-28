The Delhi Police has announced separating the police control room (PCR) unit of the force from the district police, citing several issues.

The order was issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, stating that the experiment was aimed at better emergency call management by increasing the resources of police stations, as well as ensuring availability of dedicated police personnel for law and order and investigation.

On September 1, 2021, the merger of the PCR unit’s vehicles and personnel with the police districts was announced through an official notification.

“An undesirable effect of the said experiment was that the old centralised emergency response (system) that was a unified system of the Delhi Police for the public what used to be overall face has now become the separate, grassroots decentralised response of 2,700 police beats, below the police station level,” Arora said in the order.

“Last week, 4,866 constables completed their training from Delhi Police Academy and became available for active services. It has provided an opportunity to rectify the anomalies arising out of the merger of the PCR unit,” the order said.

According to the top official, the Delhi Police decided to bring the PCR merger back to its former status in a modified manner and also attached an implementation plan with this order

“All the deputy commissioners of police should take a special note that till the day mentioned in the implementation plan, they will have full responsibility to keep the PCR vans running smoothly in their respective districts. As per the implementation plan, the operations and tech division will take over the responsibility of the PCR vans, and the DCPs will be relieved of this responsibility in a sequential manner,” the order added.

