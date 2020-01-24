Delhi polls between two crore people, 200 BJP MPs: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the February Assembly elections are a fight between two crore people of Delhi and 200 BJP MPs, as he urged people to vote for AAP.

“This fight is between two crore people of Delhi and 200 BJP MPs. When they come, count the number of works done in five years and send them back to their states. Do not let them insult Delhi,” he said while addressing the public during his roadshow here.

Kejriwal referred to the BJP bringing in 200 party MPs, 70 ministers and 11 Chief Ministers to Delhi for campaigning.

“They are coming here to defeat you, your son Kejriwal, to defeat and insult the work that we have done in five years. Now they will come and insult and find faults in our schools, Mohalla Clinics, electricity, water, etc. I want to ask the people, will you remain quiet and bear the insult?” he asked.

Soon after, several AAP leaders tweeted that the entire BJP was pitted against Kejriwal.

–IANS

nks/tsb/bg