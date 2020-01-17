Delhi polls: Sandeep Dikshit backs Maken, slams critics

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Delhi senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, who had to face the music after he left for the United States just a few days before the assembly elections, was defended by party leader and former Delhi Lok Sabha MP Sandeep Dikshit on Friday. He also praised the party for drafting senior leaders to contest the polls.

Taking to social media, Dikshit praised the party for drafting senior leaders to contest but defended Maken for the reasons he has cited to the party.

Coming down heavily on Maken’s critics, he wrote without taking names: “Few leaders who have been in different parties and have been kicked from there have come back to the party are making cheap comments on this incident and I have strong objections on it.

“The direction of this attack is towards a former Education Minister of Delhi who was in the BJP for a few years and then returned to the Congress, besides contesting for the Lok Sabha polls from the party in 2019”, said a source close to Dikshit.

“I have strong differences with Maken but for the reason he has cited and refused to contest, I respect his decision. In this case if somebody is making cheap comments shows true colours” wrote Sandeep Dikshit on his Facebook page.

