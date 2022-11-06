With the air quality deteriorating in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police have also pulled up their socks along with the Delhi Transport department officials to ensure that trucks, apart from those carrying essential items, do not enter the city.

According to a senior traffic police official, the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and adjoining areas (CAQM) has implemented stage-IV of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi.

“Traffic policemen are deployed on bike patrol teams and mobile prosecution teams in the field to implement the directions of CAQM. Traffic Inspectors are actively participating in prosecuting the violators. The Assistant Commissioners of Police (Traffic) are continuously briefing point staff about the latest directives of CAQM and Transport Department,” said the official.

“The Deputy Commissioners of Police (Traffic) are also in touch with their counterparts in neighbouring states to ensure cohesive action and they are also continuously monitoring the action taken through surprise visits,” the official added.

According to police, till 6 a.m, a total of 1,767 trucks were stopped at Delhi’s border while nearly 150 diesel heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi (except those carrying essential services) were impounded.

“A total of 1,296 diesel light motor vehicles (except BS-VI vehicles and vehicles used for essential services) were impounded in the city, said police.

