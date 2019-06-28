Delhi postpones remedial lessons for class 10, 12 students

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The Delhi government on Wednesday postponed remedial classes for students of class 10 and 12 until further notice, due to the hot weather in the city.

The direction came after the Directorate of Education extended till July 7 the summer break for students up to class 8.

Delhi Education Minister said the step was taken “keeping in mind the extreme heat wave in Delhi”.

“I have directed the DoE to postpone remedial classes for Grade 10 and 12 until further notice. We care about the health of all our students as well as our teachers,” Sisodia tweeted with the notice.

