Delhi primary schools to be closed from Saturday due to pollution: Kejriwal

Amid increasing pollution levels in Delhi, all primary schools in the national capital will be closed from Saturday onwards until the air quality improves, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday.

He made the announcement while addressing a joint presser here with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal also said that outdoor activities for all classes above class 5 will also be suspended.

He however, sought the Centre’s leadership role to help curb the pollution which he termed as a “problem of the entire North India”.

“The Central government can no longer lag behind. The Centre will have to lead it. The air quality situation is worsening from Bhiwandi in Rajasthan to Bettiah and Motihari in Bihar. It is the problem of entire North India. For this, we have to sit together and talk to find out the solution,” Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, schools in Noida have also decided to start online classes due to the deteriorating air quality.

As per orders of the District Collector, classes 1 to 8 of all schools will function in the online mode till November 8.

“As far as possible, classes 9 to 12 should also function in online mode and, until the next order, outdoor activities in all schools are prohibited,” read the order.

20221104-121803

RELATED ARTICLES

    MORE STORIES

