INDIA

Delhi property dealer succumbs to glass shard injury

In a bizarre incident in North West Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, a man bled to death after a piece of broken glass, reportedly thrown by his neighbours, struck his leg, the police said on Wednesday, adding that two persons have been arrested in connection.

The incident in Parmanand Colony took place when the victim, Praveen Lamba, a property dealer, was attending to nature’s call in the open which led to an argument with his neighbour Rahul Malhotra and his father Ravi Malhotra.

The argument heated up and Lamba and his neighbours started pelting stones at each other. Meanwhile, a glass shard struck Lamba’s leg and injured him.

A CCTV footage of the incident accessed by IANS shows that even after sustaining injuries, Lamba did not move and stood at the incident site for a long time.

“In the video, it can be seen that Lamba along with one of his associates was pelting stones at his neighbour with whom he had an argument over urinating in the open. The shard that fell from the building caused a sharp cut on his leg. His leg was bleeding but he didn’t go to the hospital and remained there hurling abuses and pelting stones. In the CCTV (footage) we can see that he was also looking at his wound,” a police official said.

The police said that for a long time, Lamba had been roaming in the area in injured condition.

Later, his family took him to the hospital for dressing his wound. During the course of treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of death is said to be excessive bleeding.

The accused neighbours had fled the area but were later arrested.

