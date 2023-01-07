The Public Works Department of the Delhi government has issued notice to the slum dwellers of Dhaula Kuan to leave the area.

The eviction notice asks the residents to vacate the slum area within 15 days.

“We have been living here for the last 30 years… where will we go amid extreme weather and cold conditions? The notice has been given to leave the area within 15 days of issuance,” said a local resident.

The notice was issued on December 29.

The PWD notice has underlined that if the dwellers do not leave the slum by themselves, help from police will be taken.

“It is being informed… that they demolish the dwellings themselves and leave the area of both sides within 15 days of pasting the notice, otherwise your slums will be demolished by the police,” reads the notice.

