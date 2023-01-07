INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi: PWD notice asks Dhaula Kuan slum dwellers to leave

NewsWire
0
0

The Public Works Department of the Delhi government has issued notice to the slum dwellers of Dhaula Kuan to leave the area.

The eviction notice asks the residents to vacate the slum area within 15 days.

“We have been living here for the last 30 years… where will we go amid extreme weather and cold conditions? The notice has been given to leave the area within 15 days of issuance,” said a local resident.

The notice was issued on December 29.

The PWD notice has underlined that if the dwellers do not leave the slum by themselves, help from police will be taken.

“It is being informed… that they demolish the dwellings themselves and leave the area of both sides within 15 days of pasting the notice, otherwise your slums will be demolished by the police,” reads the notice.

20230107-201602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala HC slams engineers for shoddy condition of roads

    Bengaluru FC defeat Mumbai City 2-1, win maiden Durand Cup title

    Dia Mirza appeals for stringent regulations to ensure safer sanitary napkins

    K’taka HC allows rape accused Lingayat seer to sign cheques