Following light to moderate rainfall in the national capital on Monday, 13 locations in the city experienced waterlogging, resulting in extensive traffic congestion, a Delhi Traffic Police official said.

According to officials, water logging was reported on Pragati Maidan Tunnel, Tikri Kalan, Sawaran Park in Mundka, Phase 1,B Block in MangolPuri, Shivaji Marg, Nigambodh Ghat, Chatta Rail Chowk, Boulevard Road, in front of Tis Hazari Court, Burari 100 Feet Road, Ajit Vihar, imarpur police station, Railway under Bridge, Azad Market, Gazipur Dairy Farm, and Zakhira To Moti Nagar.

Collapse of a tree was reported from Hemkunt Colony, GK-I and road caved in on Ramdev Chowk to Sabzi Mandi Carriageway.

“There was water logging following heavy rain since morning hours, which resulted in traffic snarls across the city. Calls of traffic congestion, failure of traffic signals and water logging as well as uprooting of trees and potholes on the roads were received in the Traffic Control Room,” said a senior traffic official.

“Incidences of power failure were reported in many parts of the city which resulted in non functioning of signals and manning of signalised intersections by traffic personnel to regulate traffic. The Traffic Control Room flashed messages to all DCsP/Traffic-Ranges, ACsP/Traffic-Districts and TIs/Circles to mobilise maximum number of staff, motorcycle patrol teams, Disaster Management Vehicles and cranes in the field to ensure manual regulation of traffic at intersections where there was no power supply, remove broken down vehicles, remove uprooted trees and restore normal flow of traffic,” said the official.

The messages through the Traffic Control Room were also flashed to Control Rooms of other civic agencies like Horticulture Departments of NDMC, PWD, MCD, etc. “They were also pressed into using local resources and manpower and attending to the situation and calls with due alertness, alacrity and promptness. Trees were removed along footpaths and central verges and traffic movement was managed in the best possible manner,” police said.

The traffic cops further said that the operations at some locations are still going on and services of other departments are also being taken.

“The tunnel connecting Pragati Maidan to the transit corridor is temporarily closed due to the occurrence of significant waterlogging. The heavy downpour in the area has resulted in the inundation of the tunnel, rendering it inaccessible for public use,” police said.

Meanwhile, to mitigate the waterlogging situation, an extensive pumping operation is currently underway by Delhi Police and tunnel maintaining authorities.

“We kindly request commuters to utilise alternative routes and modes of transportation available. Adequate signage and information boards have been placed at strategic locations to guide commuters towards the alternative options,” the traffic cops urged.

