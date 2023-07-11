A section of the Sher Shah Road caved-in on Tuesday, leading to significant traffic congestion along C-Hexagon near India Gate, police said.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform commuters about the road collapse and advised them to carefully plan their journeys in light of the situation.

“Traffic is affected on C- Hexagon India gate due to road cave-in near Shershah road cut. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the traffic police said in its tweet.

The affected portion of the road has been barricaded to prevent any mishap, said the traffic cops.

Earlier, due to waterlogging caused by the heavy rain lashing the national capital in the last few days, the Pragati Maidan tunnel remained closed for the third consecutive day.

Delhi Police have put up barricades on the entry points of the tunnel.

“Movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter.

2023071137479