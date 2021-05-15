The Delhi government on Saturday said that the national capital has received 1,73,760 more doses of Covishield vaccine for those aged above 45 and healthcare workers, which would last for six more days, but it has completely run out of Covaxin for the 18-44 age group.

However, the Covaxin stock for those aged above 45 is only left for three days, while the Covishield for the 18-44 age group is left for eight more days.

“The total doses administered remained at 43,67,243 in Delhi until now and of these, 10,08,620 have been fully vaccinated with both the doses, ” said AAP leader Atishi.

“Like always, we are hoping that the Centre will supply a sufficient stock of vaccines at the earliest to Delhi, post resolving the constraints of vaccine supply.

Fortunately, the Covid cases have been declining. However, it does not mean that the cases cannot increase now, or an impending third wave may not arrive in Delhi. We all are aware of the fact that Delhi has been one of the most severely affected states in the pandemic and is still grappling with the virus.

It is my humble appeal to the Centre to supply sufficient vaccines, especially for those between 18-44 age group,” she added.

–IANS

