INDIA

Delhi receives no rain in March after 4 years

NewsWire
0
0

The national capital has witnessed a “dry March” after a gap of four years as no rainfall occurred throughout the month.

An IMD official told IANS that in the past 120 years, such a dry March month was only seen 12 times. The last time it was in 2018, when the city received no rain during the month of March in Delhi.

According to the weather department. the normal rainfall during the month of March is 15.9 mm. However, during March, 0.0 mm rainfall was recorded. The actual rainfall was -100 per cent below normal than the long period average.

In terms of temperature, the highest maximum was 39.2 degrees Celsius recorded on March 30. The all-time record of maximum temperature for the month is 40.6 degrees Celsius recorded on March 31, 1945.

20220402-224402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vice President greets nation on Navroz

    Amarinder-Rahul faceoff is not new, it turned full circle today

    Former cricketer Dinesh Mongia, two Cong MLAs join BJP

    It’s a transformative budget in journey towards New Odisha: CM