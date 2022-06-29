Delhi on Wednesday again reported a rise in fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 1,109 against 874 reported on previous day, while there was one more death, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has risen to 5.87 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 4,325.

With 1,265 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,03,423. The number of patients being treated in home isolation has risen at 2,958.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,34,009 while the death toll has reached at 26,261.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 383 in the city.

A total of 18,886 new tests — 13,509 RT-PCR and 5,377 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,90,49,053 while 29,345 vaccines were administered – 1,861 first doses, 5,512 second doses, and 21,972 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,49,86,359, according to the health bulletin.

20220629-231813