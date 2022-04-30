HEALTHINDIA

Delhi records 1,607 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Delhi recorded 1,607 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths amid an ongoing spike in the number of single-day infections, according to a health authorities on Saturday.

The new cases which were registered in Friday’s heath bulletin was issued by the authorities on Saturday morning.

The overall caseload of the national capital has now increased to 18,81,555.

In the same period, two Covid fatalities were also reported, taking the total death toll to 26,174.

The Covid fatality rate in capital city stands at 1.39 per cent, as per the bulletin.

The number of active cases has also surged to 5,609 and the positivity has reached 5.28 per cent.

With 1,246 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number has increased to 18,49,772.

The number of Covid patients being treated in home isolation has also risen to 3,863.

The number of Covid containment zones stand at 632 in the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 30,459 new tests — 19,353 RT-PCR and 11,106 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,78,24,805.

At least 60,287 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours in the national capital — 8,127 as the first dose, 28,315 second and 23,845 precaution.

The total number of vaccinations stood at 3,34,01,239.

