Delhi records 2,141 snatchings in 5 months, LG cracks the whip

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) With Delhi recording 2,141 cases of snatchings and 596 of robberies in the first five months of this year, an angry Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed Delhi Police to increase vigil and also gave it a free hand to use “deterrent steps” to curb street crimes.

Baijal called a meeting on Thursday to review law and order in the national capital and asked for increased police presence in crime-hit areas. “Delhi Police to take steps to increase prosecution & conviction rates to ensure law and order,” he tweeted.

Petty crimes and snatchings have spiralled in the national capital, ever since Delhi decided to open up. Apart from cases of snatchings and robberies, there were 2,205 cases of heinous crimes in Delhi till May-end.

What is perplexing is that many snatchers have been caught by police during the lockdown, when people were supposed to be confined indoors.

The review meeting on the law and order comes around 50 days ahead of the Independence Day on August 15.

