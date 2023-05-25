Delhi saw 22.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Thursday, four notches below the season’s average, and rainfall and thunderstorm are likely later in the day.

As for the maximum temperature, it is anticipated to stay around 35 degrees Celsius, according to a weather official.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the skies will be generally cloudy, with light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph.

“These weather conditions are expected to occur in most areas during the afternoon or evening,” as per IMD.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority said: “Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds, reaching speeds of 35 to 45 kmph, are likely to happen in various parts of Delhi within the next 24 hours. These areas include Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, South West Delhi, and West Delhi.

20230525-101403