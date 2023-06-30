The national Capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather man has predicted a generally cloudy sky with “light” rain in Delhi-NCR and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, which is two notches hotter than Thursday.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 92 per cent.

Over the next few days, the maximum temperature is forecasted to be above 35 degree Celsius and below 37, and minimum temperature is shown to be below 27 degrees Celsius and above 24.

In the coming days, IMD has predicted light rain, drizzle, rain and even thundershowers.

Besides Delhi-NCR, IMD in a tweet around 7 a.m. stated that there are convective clouds with the possibility of light to moderate spells of rainfall and thunderstorms over Saurashtra & Kutch, south Gujarat Region & North Konkan, Northwest Madhya Pradesh and many more states.

The tweet read: “Chhattisgarh & adjoining areas of East Madhya Pradesh, North Interior Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, North Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.

“In addition to above areas, Patna radar also shows moderate to intense spells over Bihar including Patna and adjoining areas during the next three hours.”

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category with a reading of 68 at 9 a.m., Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe.’

