HEALTH

Delhi records 326 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

By NewsWire
0
9

Delhi on Thursday reported 326 fresh Covid infections, as well as three more deaths, the Health Department bulletin said.

The fresh infections and fatalities has pushed the tally at 18,60,887 and the toll to 26,130.

The infection rate stands at 0.77 per cent, and the number of active cases has reduced to 1,588.

With recovery rate rising at 98.51 per cent, the death rate constant at 1.40 per cent, the active case rate has come down to 0.08 per cent.

With 388 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,33,169. A total of 1,171 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present, while the number of containment zones has also declined to 4,415.

A total of 42,542 new tests — 34,402 RT-PCR and 8,140 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,65,05,716.

Out of 39,396 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 4,708 were first doses and 32,506 second. Meanwhile, 2,182 precaution doses were also administered. The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,14,41,028 according to the health bulletin.

20220303-230801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.