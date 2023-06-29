Delhi’s maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 36.4 degree Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, and the national capital and its peripheral areas are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next three days, the IMD said.

There was a cloud cover over Delhi throughout the day and the relative humidity at 5.30 p.m. was 76 per cent.

The maximum temperature for Thursday is forecast to reach around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle at approximately 26 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Thursday.

It has also said that in the coming three days, light to moderate rainfall will be fairly widespread to widespread across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

