INDIA

Delhi records 36.4 max temp, light to moderate rainfall in next 3 days

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Wednesday settled at 36.4 degree Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, and the national capital and its peripheral areas are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next three days, the IMD said.

There was a cloud cover over Delhi throughout the day and the relative humidity at 5.30 p.m. was 76 per cent.

The maximum temperature for Thursday is forecast to reach around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle at approximately 26 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Thursday.

It has also said that in the coming three days, light to moderate rainfall will be fairly widespread to widespread across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana.

2023062830960

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar govt ‘releases’ prisoner who died in November last year

    Absconding ex-militant held after 12 yrs in J&K’s Kishtwar

    Savita to lead India in FIH Women’s Nations Cup in Spain

    Why diets don’t work in the long term, lifestyle changes do