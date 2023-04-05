HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi records 509 new Covid cases, no deaths

NewsWire
0
0

The national capital on Wednesday recorded 509 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, a Delhi government health bulletin stated. No deaths, however, were reported.

The positivity rate of the city stands at 26.54 per cent.

Also, 424 patients have been discharged after recovery.

The number of active cases currently stands at 1,795.

The health bulletin mentioned that 1,918 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

A total of 248 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted.

Besides, 142 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of which 27 got their first dose, 38 second dosage and 77 were given precaution dose.

20230405-232004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Passenger from Singapore tests Covid positive at TN’s Tiruchi

    Bengaluru’s Covid tally crosses 12-lakh mark

    US reports over 18,000 flu deaths so far this season

    G20 urged to provide more Covid-19 vaccines to poor nations: report