Delhi on Wednesday reported marginal decline in new Covid cases in last 24 hours, at 600 against 615 on the previous day, while there was one more Covid-related death, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has marginally declined to 3.27, while the number of active cases stands at 2,590, out of which 1,856 patients are being treated in home isolation.

With 516 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,09,782.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,38,648 while the death toll has reached at 26,276.

The number of Covid containment zones in the city total 349.

A total of 18,361 new tests — 13,087 RT-PCR and 5,274 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,91,58,159 while 23,270 vaccines were administered – 1384 first doses, 4,280 second doses, and 17,606 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,51,25,595, according to the health bulletin.

20220706-220402