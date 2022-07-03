Delhi on Sunday reported marginal decline in fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, at 648 as against 678 reported on the previous day, but there were five fresh Covid-related deaths, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has risen marginally to 4.29 per cent, and the number of active cases stands at 3,268, out of which 2,459 are being treated in home isolation.

With 785 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,07,474.

With the Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,37,013 while the death toll has reached at 26,271.

The number of Covid containment zones stands at 370.

A total of 15,103 new tests — 10,265 RT-PCR and 4,838 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,91,15,967 while 28,631 vaccines were administered – 1895 first doses, 4,756 second doses, and 21,980 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,50,73,097, according to the health bulletin.

20220703-202403