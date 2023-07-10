INDIA

Delhi records maximum of 31.4 degrees C, moderate rain likely on Tuesday

Delhi recorded maximum temperature of 31.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, which is four notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 p.m was recorded at 95 per cent.

The IMD has also forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for Tuesday and the expected range for the maximum and minimum temperatures is around 31 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Following a light to moderate rainfall in the national Capital on Monday, 13 locations in the city experienced waterlogging, resulting in extensive traffic congestion, a Delhi Traffic Police official said.

