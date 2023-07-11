INDIA

Delhi records min temp of 24.4 degrees, moderate rainfall predicted

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting moderate rainfall for the day.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with the maximum temperature expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday morning was recorded at 96 per cent.

Due to waterlogging caused by the heavy rain lashing the national capital in the last few days, the Pragati Maidan tunnel remained closed for a third consecutive day on Tuesday.

Delhi Police have put up barricades on the entry points of the tunnel to restrict traffic movement.

“Movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter.

