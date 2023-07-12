INDIA

Delhi records min temp of 26.6 degrees, light rain predicted

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season’s average, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light to moderate rain for the day.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky, adding that the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday morning was recorded at 88 per cent.

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Bawana, Seemapuri, Pashchim Vihar, Kashmiri Gate, Rajauri Garden, Red Fort), NCR during next two hours,” the IMD said in a tweet at around 9.20 a.m.

