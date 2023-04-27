HEALTHINDIA

Delhi records seven fatalities, 865 fresh Covid cases

Delhi reported seven Covid-related fatalities for the second consecutive day on Thursday and registered 865 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 16.9 per cent, according to data shared by the city government’s health department.

On Wednesday too, the city had reported seven fatalities, the highest so far this year.

According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin, the overall Covid tally has increased to 20,37,061, while the death toll rose to 26,620.

The national capital’s active caseload presently stands at 4,279. Of these, 3,143 patients are in home isolation, it said.

On a positive note, only 296 of the 7,974 Covid beds in the national capital are occupied at present, the data showed.

Medical experts have said that the Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city. However, they have said that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.

As many as 9,355 new coronavirus cases have been reported in India on Thursday as per the Union Health Ministry data while active cases have reduced to 57,410. The death toll has risen to 5,31,424 with 26 deaths.

