Delhi on Monday reported considerable decline in fresh Covid infection in last 24 hours, at 420 against 648 reported the previous day, while there was one more death, as per the government health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Covid positivity rate has risen marginally to 5.25 per cent, while the number of active cases stands at 2,938, out of which the number of patients being treated in home isolation stands at 2,348.

With 749 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 19,08,223.

With new Covid cases, the total caseload of the city has jumped to 19,37,433 while the death toll has reached 26,272.

The number of Covid containment zones in the city stands at 364.

A total of 8,002 new tests — 6,872 RT-PCR and 1,130 Rapid Antigen – were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,91,23,969 while 9,701 vaccines were administered – 518 first doses, 1,470 second doses, and 7,713 precaution doses.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,50,82,798, according to the health bulletin.

